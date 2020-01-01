STIGLE RODE! Poznata glumica na svet donela TREĆU ĆERKU!

Juče je priznala da je zbog porođaja veoma nervozna.
Američka glumica srpskog porekla Mila Jovović porodila se u 45. godini i na svet donela devojčicu, treću po redu. Ona je na svom Instagram profilu sa fanovima podelila fotografiju ispod koje je otvorila dušu priznavši da ju je uhvatila nervoza pred porođaj:
Smešno je što sam mislila da je roditi treće dete nešto smešno. Ali, moram vam priznati da sam veoma nervozna. Nadam se da će sledeća objava biti s našom kćerkicom. Poželite mi sreću - napisala je glumica.
Due date is tomorrow so getting ready to go to the hospital at anytime now!! It’s funny because I thought having our 3rd would be a piece of cake, but I’m actually really nervous, now that I know what to expect! Anyway, hopefully the next post I make will be a picture of our newest little girlie girl! Wish me luck everyone!!😆😆😆❤️❤️❤️
Mila je u braku s rediteljem Paulom Andersonom (54) njih dvoje imaju dve devojčice, a sada su dobili i treću ćerku.
Happy New Year everyone!! Oh my goodness, getting a good family photo for New Years is like pulling teeth, by the time the kids stop moving and making faces and complaining and asking how much longer they have to do this and then moving and telling them I’ll make them stand for an hour if they don’t stay still🤦🏻♀️😡, but finally I got a few where everyone is mostly in focus😂 and smiling at the same time. But apart from the photo drama, the evening has been beautiful, spending time with my family and I have my god daughters with me as well, it’s always wonderful to hear children laughing and running around like crazy people. I hope you’re all having an amazing time tonight and I pray this year is healthy, happy and brings you all you desire! Sending so much love!!❤️❤️❤️ #happynewyear2020✨
Autor: Pink.rs