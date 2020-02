ELENA KARIĆ SE SKINULA GOLA: Pronašla je novo mesto koje joj je kao DOM, a majka Verica joj je poručila OVO! (FOTO)

View this post on Instagram

Immersion in the spirit of the water.. Deep and profound clensing. Peeling the layers of conditioning and embracing the wilderness within.. Suported by the elemental forces of Mama Bali - purification center of the world. I am so deeply grateful to be able to call this island -home.. Feeling the Dragon ley lines crossing and pulsating underneath my feet.. Stepping into my Tantra teacher training blessed and renewed ✨✨✨