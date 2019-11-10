OVO MALO LJUDI ZNA! Kemiš je pre braka sa Zoricom Brunclik dobio ćerku, a evo kako ONA IZGLEDA! (FOTO)

View this post on Instagram

Fotos sind rar geworden, zumindest von mir. Seitdem ich Zweifachmama geworden bin, muss ich feststellen, dass Bilder von mir noch seltener geworden sind als sie es ohnehin schon waren. Meistens ist eines der Kinder drauf (die ich ja hier nicht zeigen möchte), oder die Bilder sind verschwommen oder nicht für den „hübschen“ Feed nutzbar. Oft denke ich, ich sollte Instagram einfach verbannen von meinem Handy. Ich bin so ein „ganz oder gar nicht“-Typ Mensch .... und wenn ich merke, ich kann bestimmten Dingen nicht so viel Zeit und Muße schenken, dann mach ich sie lieber garnicht. Trotzdem erwische ich mich immer wieder dabei, wie ich gerne auf diese Platform zurückkehre, altbekannte Profile besuche und mir die Zeit hier Spaß macht (vor allem weil ich sie lautlos in meinem Bett neben meinen Kindern konsumieren kann ;) ). Also frag ich mich, wie schaffen es all die anderen tollen Menschen hier, mit ihrem vollgepackt Alltag trotzdem regelmäßig Bilder zu posten und sich kluge Dinge dazu auszudenken?! Wie geht es euch damit? Eher Typ „Read only“ 🤓 oder Typ „Selbst ist die Frau/ der Mann“ 💪? Wie macht ihr das mit den Bildern? Spontan oder geplant? ... ... ... ... Photos have become rare, at least of me. Since I became a double mum, I have to realize that pictures of me have become even more rare than they already were. Most of the time, one of the children is to see, or the pictures are blurred or not usable for the "pretty" feed. Often I think I should just ban Instagram from my phone. I'm such a "all or nothing" type of person .... and if I realize I can't give certain things that much time and leisure, I'd rather not do them at all. Nevertheless, I always find myself coming back to this platform, visiting old profiles and enjoying my time here (especially because I can consume them silently in my bed next to my children ;) ). So I ask myself, how do all the other great people here, with their packed everyday life, still manage to post pictures regularly and think up wise words to their pictures? How do you feel about it? More of a "Read only" type 🤓 or "Just do it“ type 💪? ? #momlife #lebenmitkindern #jelislife #workingmom #düsenmutti