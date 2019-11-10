OVO MALO LJUDI ZNA! Kemiš je pre braka sa Zoricom Brunclik dobio ćerku, a evo kako ONA IZGLEDA! (FOTO)

Živi u inostranstvu!
Miroljub Aranđelović Kemiš iz braka sa Zoricom Brunclik ima ćerku Zlatu, a retko ko zna kako izgleda njegova prva naslednica Jelena koju je dobio iz braka sa izvesnom Dragicom.
Jelena, naime, živi u Nemačkoj, često dolazi u Beograd da poseti oca, a svoje fotografije često objavljuje na društvene mreže.
- Jelena je plod jedne ljubavi. Ona živi u Nemačkoj i u odličnim smo odnosima. Radi u poznatoj avio-kompaniji. I sa njenom majkom smo Zorica i ja u fenomenalnim odnosima. Verujte da u našoj familiji nema ničeg šokantnog. Moja ćerka mi je prošle godine podarila unuku Luanu. Sa zetom često dolazi u Srbiju i svi uživamo u porodičnim okupljanjima - ispričao je Kemiš jednom prilikom.
Fotos sind rar geworden, zumindest von mir. Seitdem ich Zweifachmama geworden bin, muss ich feststellen, dass Bilder von mir noch seltener geworden sind als sie es ohnehin schon waren. Meistens ist eines der Kinder drauf (die ich ja hier nicht zeigen möchte), oder die Bilder sind verschwommen oder nicht für den „hübschen“ Feed nutzbar. Oft denke ich, ich sollte Instagram einfach verbannen von meinem Handy. Ich bin so ein „ganz oder gar nicht“-Typ Mensch .... und wenn ich merke, ich kann bestimmten Dingen nicht so viel Zeit und Muße schenken, dann mach ich sie lieber garnicht. Trotzdem erwische ich mich immer wieder dabei, wie ich gerne auf diese Platform zurückkehre, altbekannte Profile besuche und mir die Zeit hier Spaß macht (vor allem weil ich sie lautlos in meinem Bett neben meinen Kindern konsumieren kann ;) ). Also frag ich mich, wie schaffen es all die anderen tollen Menschen hier, mit ihrem vollgepackt Alltag trotzdem regelmäßig Bilder zu posten und sich kluge Dinge dazu auszudenken?! Wie geht es euch damit? Eher Typ „Read only“ 🤓 oder Typ „Selbst ist die Frau/ der Mann“ 💪? Wie macht ihr das mit den Bildern? Spontan oder geplant? ... ... ... ... Photos have become rare, at least of me. Since I became a double mum, I have to realize that pictures of me have become even more rare than they already were. Most of the time, one of the children is to see, or the pictures are blurred or not usable for the "pretty" feed. Often I think I should just ban Instagram from my phone. I'm such a "all or nothing" type of person .... and if I realize I can't give certain things that much time and leisure, I'd rather not do them at all. Nevertheless, I always find myself coming back to this platform, visiting old profiles and enjoying my time here (especially because I can consume them silently in my bed next to my children ;) ). So I ask myself, how do all the other great people here, with their packed everyday life, still manage to post pictures regularly and think up wise words to their pictures? How do you feel about it? More of a "Read only" type 🤓 or "Just do it“ type 💪? ? #momlife #lebenmitkindern #jelislife #workingmom #düsenmutti
Zack.... und da steht schon der 4.Advent vor der Tür.... wie schnell ging das denn schon wieder? Wir sind dieses Jahr richtig früh dran mit der Deko, den Weihnachtsbaum, den Geschenken für die Kids. So dass ich mich Montag wahrscheinlich langweilen werde.... oder arbeiten .... und ihr so? ———————————//——————- BAM... and there is already the 4th Advent coming up...this was way too fast for me;) We are really early this year with the decorations, the Christmas tree, the presents for the kids. So I'll probably be bored on Monday... and you guys like Zack... and there is already the 4th Advent coming up... how fast did it go again? We are really early this year with the decorations, the Christmas tree, the presents for the kids. So I'll probably be bored on Monday... and how about you guys? —————————————//—————- Evo ove godine bas smo poranili. Jelka je na mestu, već okićena, poklone za dečicu skoro sve nabavljene, čak i sve ostalo organizovano... izgleda da će mi biti dosadno u ponedeljak ;) Posto slavimo oba božića, krećemo sad lagano, pa nam traje slavljenje bas dugo ;) #zudenhashtagshierlang ⠀ ⇒⇒⇒⇒⇒⇒⇒⇒⇒⇒⇒⇒⇒⇒⇒⇒⇒⇒⇒⇒⇒⇒⇒ #Lurocks #danterocks #jelislife #workingmom #düsenmutti #lebenmitkindern #arbeitendemama #psychologie #femalespeakers #mamablogger_de #motivationmonday #mumpreneur #fempreneur #fraueninführungspositionen #newwork #startuplife #startuprheinmain #lufthansacrew#lufthansa #fempire #businessinfluencer #digitalmums #futureofwork #wisewordsoftheday #hrmanager #ffmblogger #psychologiestudium #positivepsychologie
💬SELBSTAKZEPTANZ💬 Boah, ich finde #Selbstakzeptanz so ein mächtiges Wort, aber das was dahinter steckt ist häufig harte Arbeit. Seine Glaubenssätze, seine inneren Kritiker, seine erlernte Hilflosigkeit zu hinterfragen und immer und immer wieder das positive in sich zu bestärken ist definitiv tägliche Arbeit. Dazu gehört eine große Portion #Selbstliebe aber auch definitiv #Reflexionsfähigkeit . Manchmal muss ich sagen, gelingt es mir mehr, manchmal weniger, zb meine Baby-Schlafaugenringe zu lieben und zu akzeptieren.... aber ich muss sagen .... meine Kinder waren und sind hilfreich, denn so habe ich gelernt, was mein Körper alles mächtiges kann und welche Macht mein Geist hat. #praisethemommybody ——————————————— #Danterocks #lurocks #daswortzumsonntag #psychospeaking #jelislife #workingmom #düsenmutti #lebenmitkindern #arbeitendemama #psychologie #mamablogger_de #mamablogger #lufthansacrew#lufthansa #toddleractivities #wisewordsoftheday #hrmanager #reisenmitkindern #spielplatz #ungeschminktewahrheit
Autor: Pink.rs