"NIKAD NE ZABORAVITE KOLIKO STE SNAŽNE" Ana Ivanović uputila ženama SNAŽNU PORUKU koja će sve naterati da se zamisle! (FOTO)

Today is International Women’s Day and we celebrate the social, economic, cultural and athletic achievements of women everywhere. 🙌🏻 As a woman we always want to be “perfect“. Perfect for someone or something. But what is perfection?! We are all unique and special in our own ways. Never forget how strong you are. And don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. You are the one choosing your path, no one else! #EachforEqual #IWD2020