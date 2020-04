VERICA RAKOČEVIĆ OTKRILA GDE JOJ SE SADA NALAZI ĆERKA ELENA Vratila se s Balija, pa se izolovala u svojih 15 HEKTARA!

View this post on Instagram

After years of studying, living and embodying the essence of the Goddesses of the Rose lineage, through Isis, Inanna, Sophia, Rhiannon and most of all Mary Magdalen, my ancestral guidance brought me to where i, as a Priestess belong - on the sacred lands of the Isle of Avalon.. to be of service, to bring my medicine and to be initiated again as the Priestess of Avalon of the 🌹lineage. My dearest @annabelduboulay thank you for being my guardian Angel through many lifetimes. My love for you gets bigger every time we go through the birth portal and repeat our journey together as the keepers of the Mysteries on these sacred lands. May we keep waving the magic of the Goddess and bringing the wisdom of the ancient ones forever.. Love you so deeply ✨🌹✨