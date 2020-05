DANAS SVI OBELEŽAVAJU PRVI MAJ, A ELENA KARIĆ SLAVI NEŠTO DRUGO: Ovo je dan vatre, STRASTI, sjedinjenja, simbolizuje ZAČEĆE! Ostaćete u čudu! (FOTO)

View this post on Instagram

Happy Beltane..🔥 Today we honor the sacred dance of feminine and masculine that moves in and through all things ✨ Beltane is one of my favorite HolyDays because it is sexy.. It is one of the eight festivals on the wheel of the year that marks the turning of the cycles of Mother Nature. It is all about honoring and celebrating life. Bonfires were lit in comunities and people would come together and celebrate this juicyness within us all. Farmers would drive their cattle in the ancient times between two big bonfires for protection and purification. It is a fire festival, overflowing with passion, joy and creativity. Beltane embodies the nature’s oldest love story.. the sacred union of the God and the Goddess, masculine and feminine, the Earth and the Sky.. It symbolizes conception, and it’s energy supports the birth of ideas, hopes & possibilities. Great time on the wheel of the year to tune in to our desires and in to the energies of Mother Nature🌞🌙 As cocreators of this reality we unite our sparks into one great rising flame of love hope and compassion.. So mote it be ❤️