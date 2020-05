BIO JE GREH IMATI INTIMNE ODNOSE, ŽENE SU SPALJIVALI! Novom objavom Elena Karić ponovo zaintrigirala sve, evo kakva je bila reakcija! (FOTO)

View this post on Instagram

Once upon a time women were killed for making potions from plants.. 🌛🌑🌜 Once upon a time wise women were burnt on a stake for being connected to the Earth wisdom.. 🌛🌑🌜 Once upon a time it was a sin being sexual, gathering in groups or walking alone.. It was considered sinful helping birth babies or heal with plants and nature remedies. 🍄🍁🍄 Hopefuly we are coming to an end of a 5000 years cycle of the nightmare. The era of wars, torchures, masacres and lunatic ego driven male gods. We have to reinvent the human species and to re-examine the history, and finally start putting back some parts that we have left out: the Earth ⭐️the Body ( sacred sectuality )🔥the Feminine and the Unconscious.. 🌘