DETALJI KOJE MALO LJUDI ZNA! Elena Karić se javno obratila sinu koji živi daleko od nje! OVO JE POVOD! (FOTO)

28 years ago little magical star has arrived earthside..and brought so much joy to my life. There are so many ways to love, and loving you is my favorite. ✨✨✨Thank you for initiating me into the magical experience of being a mother. I was only 19 when you blessed me with your presence. We grew together.. My first magical star child @luksmineral you are a pure love embodied ❤️💫❤️