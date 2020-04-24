AKTUELNO

''DEČAK JE!'' Zorannah zapalila Instagram OVOM objavom, podelila lepe vesti, a čestitke pljušte sa svih strana! (FOTO)

Ovo je unelo radost u njen život.

Poznato je da je blogerka Zorana Jovanović Zorannah ostala bez psa Lole pre oko četiri meseca, a sada je nabavila novog ljubimca.  

View this post on Instagram

this morning i lost my best friend 💔 she was the most amazing dog i could ever ask for, loving, spoiled and with such a strong personality. I really hoped for many more years with her and i am completely heart broken. She was my rock, we cried and laughed together and she helped me to go through all the good and bad in these last 11 years. On top of many other things she was very anti social and was the happiest when was alone with me. And thats exactly how we spent her last few weeks. Home alone, cuddling all the time and i know that she was over the moon. They always say everything happens for a reason and i couldnt be happier that this quarantine kept us together 24/7 so i got to spend the most of her last weeks with her. Mommy will love you forever and ever and never forget you. Fly high baby. I miss you already 💕🦁

A post shared by Zorana Jovanovic (@zorannah) on

Ona je nedavno na Jutjubu objasnila da je oduvek želela da ima muškog, belog pomeranca što je sada konačno i ostvarila, a slučajnost za koju nije znala kada je birala ljubimca je ta što je novi pas rođen isto kad i Zorannah.

Sa svojim pratiocima podelila je da je muški pas u pitanju.

- Nosim plavo zato što je dečak - napisala je ona.

