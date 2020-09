View this post on Instagram

Trenutno sam Grimes-Delete forever...Evo texta u tu cast pa da nastavim da spavam prirodnim ili putevima fervexa... Lying so awake, things I can't escape Lately, I just turn 'em into demons Flowing to the sun, fucking heroin Lately I just turn 'em into reasons and excuses Always down when I'm not up Guess it's just my rotten luck To fill my time with permanent blue But I can't see above it Guess I fucking love it But, oh, I didn't mean to I see everything, I see everything Don't you tell me now that I don't want it But I did everything, I did everything More lines on the mirror than a sonnet (woo) Funny how they think us naive when we're on the brink Innocence was fleeting like a season Cannot comprehend, lost so many men Lately, all the ghosts turned into reasons and excuses #deleteforever 👣