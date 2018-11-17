AKTUELNO

BOSA UŠLA U KOKOŠINJAC I SVIMA POKAZALA ŠTA JE TAMO ZATEKLA: Evo kako izgleda seoski život ćerke Verice Rakočević! (FOTO)

Foto: Instagram.com/elena.karamankaric

Veoma je zahvalna zbog ovoga.

Ćerka naše uspešne kreatorke Verice Rakočević, dizajnerka Elena Karaman uživa u životu na selu.

Elena ne krije koliko joj život van gradske vreve prija, pa tako često svojim Instagram pratiocima pokazuje kako izgledaju njeni dani.

Uspešna dizajnerka je podelila trenutak kada je bosonoga ušla u kokošinjac, te nije skirvala sreću što ima tu mogućnost.

Foto: Instagram.com/elenakaraman.essenceofliving

Ona se zatim pohvalila i jajima koje su joj koke snele, te se zahvalila zbog prizora koji je zatekla.

Foto: Instagram.com/elenakaraman.essenceofliving

Autor: R.L.

