"GOLA SAM, BEZ STRAHA DA ME VIDE" Elena Karaman Karić ponovo objavila fotku i priznanje koje svi komentarišu (FOTO)

View this post on Instagram

As i recently crossed my Birth-day portal in this linear timeline of my multidimensional soul expression, i feel deeply rooted in the essence of who i truly am. There is a part of my deep self that is absolutely unshakable. Articulating my identity was so difficult for so long in this body-soul expression, when who i truly am is eternal death-birth-death dance of the cosmos and there is a melancholy in that challenge.. 🌛🌑🌜 My soul was begging me for so long, to shred all the layers of who i thought i am.. And here i stay, naked, without any fear to be seen as i am- whole and perfect in this moment. In that space between the inhale and exhale i feel the Essence of my identity, and all my female lineage deeply rooted in my bones. I am the strength of the Dragon 🐉 and wisdom of the ancient 💫 and the High Priestess in my own body-temple of the wild women..🌹🖤🌹