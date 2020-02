View this post on Instagram

Thank you Milan for the amazing welcome! No words can describe the amount of support and love, i am beyond thankful... Huge thanks to @emerging.talents.milan @josip_grabovac for trusting me to make and showcase this collection. I am also very sad and emphatic with the people facing this awful illness and feel privileged to have had a chance to show a small gesture of support. In difficult times we all need to come together and not look the other way. Milan be strong and see you soon!!!