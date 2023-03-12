AKTUELNO

Društvo

Treslo se tlo u Rumuniji: Potres jačine 3,8 stepeni osetio se i u Srbiji

Izvor: Kurir, Foto: Pixabay.com/google maps/Z. Veljković ||

Zemljotres jačine 3,8 stepeni Rihterove skale potresao je ovog podneva Rumuniju.

Zemljotres je registrovan nedaleko od granice sa Srbijom, a pre ovog potresa zatreslo se i u Boru. Jačina zemljotresa bila je 1,9 stepeni, a registrovan je oko 11 sati.

#Rumunija

#Zemljotres

