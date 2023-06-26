ZEMLJOTRES POGODIO SRBIJU - Tresla se okolina Kragujevca

Zemljotres jačine 3,1 stepen po Rihteru pogodio je okolinu Kragujevca.
Epicentar je bio na oko 30km jugozapadno od Kragujevca.
Potres se osetio i na području Kraljeva.
#Earthquake (#земљотрес) possibly felt 27 sec ago in #Serbia. Felt it? Tell us via:— EMSC (@LastQuake) 26. јун 2023.
⚠ Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon! pic.twitter.com/tcukc7o0VK
Potres je registrovan oko 19.40 sati.
⚠Preliminary info: #earthquake (#земљотрес) about 30 km SW of #Kragujevac (#Serbia) 2 min ago (local time 19:41:57)❗MAGNITUDE NOT AVAILABLE YET❗Updates at:— EMSC (@LastQuake) 26. јун 2023.
