ZEMLJOTRES POGODIO SRBIJU - Tresla se okolina Kragujevca

Zemljotres jačine 3,1 stepen po Rihteru pogodio je okolinu Kragujevca.

Epicentar je bio na oko 30km jugozapadno od Kragujevca.

Potres se osetio i na području Kraljeva.

Potres je registrovan oko 19.40 sati.

