ZEMLJOTRES POGODIO SRBIJU - Tresla se okolina Kragujevca

Epicentar je bio na oko 30km jugozapadno od Kragujevca.

Potres se osetio i na području Kraljeva.

#Earthquake (#земљотрес) possibly felt 27 sec ago in #Serbia. Felt it? Tell us via:

📱https://t.co/LBaVNedgF9

🌐https://t.co/AXvOM7I4Th

🖥https://t.co/wPtMW5ND1t

⚠ Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon! pic.twitter.com/tcukc7o0VK