BIZARNA SMRT U AUSTRALIJI - Žena preminula na takmičenju u jedenju čupavaca (VIDEO)

To se dogodilo u hotelu u Kvinslendu u kome je organizovano takmičenje povodom Nacionalnog praznika Australije, prenosi BBC.

A woman has died after she choked during a lamington-eating competition in southeast Queensland. It’s believed the 60-year-old suffered a seizure after choking on the Australian cake. #7NEWS https://t.co/pNKx9SnBhD