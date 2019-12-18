AKTUELNO

Ivanina baka je prvi put videla zeta AFROAMERIKANCA, a snimak je postao HIT u regionu: "On je meni zet? Šta je tebi"

Izvor: blic.žena.rs, Foto: tictoc.com/@richeyscoaching ||

Video koji je Ivana Riči iz Hrvatske postavila na TikTok postao je apsolutni hit na internetu zbog reakcije njene bake na zeta Džošuu.

Ivana je snimila svoju baku i njenu reakciju na zeta, i objasnila da je to baki prvi put da vidi Afroamerikanca.

"Moja baka prvi put u životu vidi osobu crne kože", napisala je Ivana u opisu videa.

U videu Džođua govori baki da je voli, a Ivana pita baku ko joj je on.

Video: tictoc.com/@richeyscoaching

"On je meni zet. Šta je tebi?" upitala je baka i zagrlila Džošuu kada joj je Ivana rekla da joj je to muž.

Ivana i Džošua se na Instagramu predstavljaju kao stručnjaci za ljubavne veze, a na TikToku ih prati više od 10.000 ljudi. Video bake i Džošue lajkovalo je više od 175.000 ljudi.

