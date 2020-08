BURAN "DUHOVNI ŽIVOT" DUG VIŠE VEKOVA: Kratka istorija Aja Sofije, jedne od najvećih atrakcija sveta

View this post on Instagram

magnificent hagia sophia (ayasofya), where two global faiths collide / coexist. following yesterday's landmark decision by turkey to revert istanbul's 6th-century monumental basilica to a mosque, you prolly won't ever get to see this exact same view again. the world's largest cathedral for almost a thousand years, the city's principal imperial mosque for the next 500 years, and nearly a century as a secular museum, this much loved yet hotly contentious sacred temple will again be transformed back into a functioning mosque later this month. no matter what its status is, this remarkable architectural marvel will continue to stand the test of time and open its doors to visitors and worshippers alike as it has always been for the past 1,500 years.