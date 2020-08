SEDAM PUTE BRŽE NEGO DEVEDESETIH GODINA - Zabeleženo rekordno otapanje leda na Grenlandu, naučnici izdali DRAMATIČNO UPOZORENJE

Prema novoj analizi, nivo otapanja je "bez presedana" na osnovu merenja koja su počela 1948. godine.

Greenland's ice sheet lost an annual record of 532 billion tons of ice in 2019, with 223 billion tons of ice lost in July alone, a new study finds.



In comparison, between 2003 and 2016, the ice sheet lost about 255 billion tons of ice per year on average.