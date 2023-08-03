AKTUELNO

NOVI KANDIDAT ZA NAJTEŽU ŽIVOTINJU IKADA - Reč je o drevnom kitu, a evo šta su naučnici otkrili (VIDEO)

Izvor: Tanjug, Foto: Pixabay.com ||

Naučnici su pronašli novog kandidata za najtežu životinju koja je ikada postojala na Zemlji.

Reč je o drevnom, davno izumrlom kitu Perucetus colossus, prenosi BBC.

Modeli su pokazali da je Perucetus bio dugačak između 17 i 20 metara, kao i da je bio težak između 85 i 320 tona.

Naučnici navode da bi se sa njim mogli meriti samo neki od najvećih primeraka plavog kita.

Kosti stvorenja iskopane su u pustinji u južnom Peruu pa je zbog toga dobio ime Perucetus colossus, a pretpostavlja se da je živeo pre oko 39 miliona godina.

Fosili su pronađeni pre 13 godina, ali su zbog veličine i oblika bile potrebne tri godine samo da se odnesu u Limu gde se od tada proučavaju.

#Kit

#najteža životinja

