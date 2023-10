Čistili podrum, pa pronašli zarđali sef: Ono što su našli OSTAVILO IH JE BEZ TEKSTA - ništa nije bilo kako su očekivali (VIDEO)

Confirmed! It is an old floor safe - take a look inside with us! We really wanted new keys to be able to actually use the safe, but none of the locksmiths were able to do that - and for $500 to just drill out the locks - we got creative! A few of you mentioned that the little slot was to drop coins and bills so you didn't have to open it every time, so we used that to peek inside. This treasure hunt has ended, but the house has plenty more surprises and mysteries in store! . . #floorsafe #mysterysafe #safeopening #homerestoration #secretsafe