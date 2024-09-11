DA LI JE MIRJEM BILA PRAVI ODABIR? Veštačka inteligencija pokazala kako je zapravo izgledala sultanija Hurem (VIDEO)

Istorijske fotografije nisu pokazivale mnogo, ali je AI dala odgovor.
Sultanija Hurem važila je za najmoćniju ženu u Osmanskom carstvu, ljupku, inteligentnu, ali i stoičnu i prepredenu.
Kada su Turci ekranizovali ovu istorijsku ljubavnu dramu, glumica Merjem Uzerli postala je ljubimica u našem narodu, a mnogi su se pitali da li je producentska ekipa odradila dobar kasting i uzela nekog približnoj pravoj Hurem?
Válasz @anjarisimic részére Hürrem has many portraits and paintings, most of them are titled "Rossa", "Roxelana", "Solymanni Uxor (Süleyman's wife)", but of course, as in the case of Mihrimah, no one has ever seen Hürrem's face either. But we have descriptions from the ambassadors who received information about Hürrem's appearance from the harem servants: she was short, of average build, had reddish-blonde hair and a very cheerful, interesting personality. Since she was a Slavic, Ruthenian woman and had ginger hair, she might have had freckles and probably light eyes. So I asked AI to create her look based on her imagined paintings, hope you like it!🌷 Check my other video of Mihrimah's look: @Herman Julianna
Istorijske fotografije nisu pokazivale mnogo, uzeći u obzir način na koji su slikari tada predstavljali ljudski portret, ali je veštačka inteligencija konačno dala odgovor.
Nesumnjivo da su krupne pronicljive oči, bledoliko lice i crvena kosa, ono što povezuje lik Merjem i sultanije.
Autor: Dubravka Bošković