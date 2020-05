HOROR KOJI JE ŠOKIRAO SVET! Predsednik saveza ZLOSTAVLJAO igračice?! Devojka od 17 godina morala na ABORTUS! FOTO

View this post on Instagram

The president of the Haitian Football Federation has been accused of sexually abusing young female footballers, according to a report by The Guardian. Yves Jean-Bart is accused of sexually abusing girls at Haiti's national training centre over a period of five years. Jean-Bart, known as "Dadou", was elected president of the Fédération Haïtienne de Football back in 2000. The alleged incidents are believed to have taken place within the last five years at the Centre Technique National in Croix-des-Bouquets. According to The Guardian, the claims have been made by numerous sources involved with the centre, including alleged victims and their families. Click the link in our bio, go to Football News to read more. #yvesjeanbart #jeanbart #fifa #haiti #haitianfootballfederation #fhf #football #soccer