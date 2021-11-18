SNIMCI IZUZETNO UZNEMIRUJUĆEG SADRŽAJA! Bivši fudbaler divljački premlatio suprugu pred detetom! Digao je i bacio u televizor! (VIDEO)

Zec Stejsi, nekadašnji igrač NFL timova Sent Luis Remsa i Njujork Džetsa, nalazi se u bekstvu od policije pošto je uzdat nalog za njegovo hapšenje zbog porodičnog nasilja.

Na društvenim mrežama je objavljen snimak sigurnosnih kamera iz njegovog doma na kome se vidi kako divljački i brutalno mlati suprugu, dok sve to gleda njihovo dete s kauča.

Stejsi je suprugu prvo ošamario, a nakon što je pala na kauč, digao ju je i bacio u televizor.

SNIMCI IZUZETNO UZNEMIRUJUĆEG SADRŽAJA:

This happened to my best friend Kristin in front of their child. Now that a federal warrant has been issued, she feels safe sharing this. #ZacStacy is on the run from Florida in Nashville, TN. Please expose this monster and help catch him pt 3 pic.twitter.com/ZWCYsrB1m1 — Online Desserts Classes (@bougieeats) 18. новембар 2021.

Home video captures former NFL running back Zac Stacy savagely beating the mother of his child & throwing her around like a rag doll in Florida. The child was just feet away. Zac Stacy played for St. Louis Rams & the Jets. pic.twitter.com/ikI38QqdAu — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) 18. новембар 2021.

This happened to my best friend Kristin in front of their child. Now that a federal warrant has been issued, she feels safe sharing this. #ZacStacy is on the run from Florida in Nashville, TN. Please expose this monster and help catch him pt. 1 pic.twitter.com/GCDR8Xqv48 — Online Desserts Classes (@bougieeats) 18. новембар 2021.

This happened to my best friend Kristin in front of their child. Now that a federal warrant has been issued, she feels safe sharing this. #ZacStacy is on the run from Florida in Nashville, TN. Please expose this monster and help catch him pt 2 pic.twitter.com/F6pFgp2aZC — Online Desserts Classes (@bougieeats) 18. новембар 2021.

