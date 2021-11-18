AKTUELNO

Fudbal

SNIMCI IZUZETNO UZNEMIRUJUĆEG SADRŽAJA! Bivši fudbaler divljački premlatio suprugu pred detetom! Digao je i bacio u televizor! (VIDEO)

Izvor: Kurir, Foto: Pink.rs, Tanjug/Dragan Kujundžić, Unsplash ||

Zec Stejsi, nekadašnji igrač NFL timova Sent Luis Remsa i Njujork Džetsa, nalazi se u bekstvu od policije pošto je uzdat nalog za njegovo hapšenje zbog porodičnog nasilja.

Na društvenim mrežama je objavljen snimak sigurnosnih kamera iz njegovog doma na kome se vidi kako divljački i brutalno mlati suprugu, dok sve to gleda njihovo dete s kauča.

Stejsi je suprugu prvo ošamario, a nakon što je pala na kauč, digao ju je i bacio u televizor.

SNIMCI IZUZETNO UZNEMIRUJUĆEG SADRŽAJA:

Autor:

POVEZANE VESTI

Hronika

PSIHIJATAR O DEDI KOJI JE JUČE IZUJEDAO BABU PO GRUDIMA: Bolest može da se izleči, ali nasilje ne!

Fudbal

Ovo je ISTINA o stanju koronom zaraženog BIVŠEG TRENERA ZVEZDE: Ostaje u bolnici, ali...

Region

BLUDNIČIO PRED DETETOM: Osuđen muškarac u Sarajevu!

Hronika

PINK.RS SAZNAJE: MILAN BOŠKOVIĆ CIPELOM GAĐAO SUPRUGU, PA NASRNUO NA NJU! Otkriven motiv napada!

Ostali sportovi

(UZNEMIRUJUĆE) POKUŠALA JE DA SE ODBRANI OD NASILNIKA: Devojka dobila nezapamćene batine! (VIDEO)

Hronika

NESVAKIDAŠNJI SLUČAJ NASILJA U NIŠU! Muž (98) nasrnuo na suprugu posle svađe oko TV-a! Nije gledao kuda je tuče štapom!