Nova smrt na sportskim terenima je uznemirila čitav svet!

Uprkos hitnoj intervenciji lekara ipak izgubio najvažniju bitku u životu!

Prema dostupnim informacijama, nesrećni fudbaler je preminuo od posledica srčanog udara.

Muscat Player Mukhaled Al-Raqadi Passes Away..#Oman Muscat FC player Mukhaled Al-Raqadi died after being taken to hospital after falling while warming up before the start of his team’s match with Al-Suwaiq FC today in the 6th round of the Omantel Football League. pic.twitter.com/TdEKk3fElU