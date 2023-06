TUGA U SVETU SPORTA! BIVŠI REPREZENTATIVAC IZNENADA PREMINUO - Pozlilo mu dok je sedeo na terasi (FOTO)

Rusel je, kako prenose mediji, preminuo od srčanog udara. On je sedeo na terasi u rodnom gradu Monsu u trenutku kada mu je pozlilo, a hitna pomoć nije uspela da ga spasi.

Coventry City are deeply saddened to learn of the death of our former striker Cedric Roussel, at the age of just 45.



Cedric played 43 games for the Sky Blues from 1999-2001, scoring 11 goals.



Our condolences are with his family and friends at this very sad time. #PUSB pic.twitter.com/oinRPhfJOH