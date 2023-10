Čovek se potukao s kengurom da bi spasao psa: Dramatičan snimak je usijao mreže (VIDEO)

A Mildura man has gone viral after he filmed himself rushing into an outback river to save his dog from being “drowned” by a wild kangaroo. Uploaded by the Mildura Martial Arts school in Victoria, the video had been viewed more than 2.5 millions times on Tik Tok in just 10 hours. Unfortunately, the man professed his skills at Brazilian Ju Jitu were “ineffective” after he waded in to save his dog from the “7ft kangaroo”. Would you fight a kangaroo to save your dog? Video: @milduramartialarts1#justaussiethings #kangaroo #aussieanimals #dogsoftiktok #australia #aussiethings