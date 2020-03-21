AKTUELNO

Koronavirus

KORONAVIRUS U BELOJ KUĆI - Član kabineta potpredsednika SAD zaražen virusom

Izvor: Pink.rs/RT, Foto: Tanjug AP/Steve Helber ||

Član kabineta potpredsednika SAD Majka Pensa pozitivan je na koronavirus, saopštila je Bela kuća.

Bela Kuća je istakla da niti Pens, niti predsednik SAD Donald Tramp nisu bili izloženi smrtonosnim virusom, navodi RT.

- Ove večeri smo obavešteni da član kabineta potpredsednika SAD ima koronavirus. Niti Tramp, niti Pens nisu bili u kontaktu sa ovom osobom - saopštila je portparolka potpredsednika Keti Miler.

