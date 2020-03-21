KORONAVIRUS U BELOJ KUĆI - Član kabineta potpredsednika SAD zaražen virusom

Član kabineta potpredsednika SAD Majka Pensa pozitivan je na koronavirus, saopštila je Bela kuća.
Bela Kuća je istakla da niti Pens, niti predsednik SAD Donald Tramp nisu bili izloženi smrtonosnim virusom, navodi RT.
Every American can be confident that we’re going to do whatever it takes to keep the American people safe and when we defeat the Coronavirus in the United States, the economy will come roaring back. pic.twitter.com/IWlkeEdLG8— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) 18. март 2020.
- Ove večeri smo obavešteni da član kabineta potpredsednika SAD ima koronavirus. Niti Tramp, niti Pens nisu bili u kontaktu sa ovom osobom - saopštila je portparolka potpredsednika Keti Miler.
Per Pence spokesperson Katie Miller:— Steve Holland (@steveholland1) 20. март 2020.
“This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus. Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual.”
