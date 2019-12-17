PEVAČICA PINK ZARAŽENA KORONAVIRUSOM! Oglasila se na društvenim mrežama i ispričala sve, a zbog jedne stvari je BESNA! (FOTO)

Nije joj bilo lako!
Pop zvezda Pink testirana je pozitivno na virus COVID-19! Pevačica je u petak na društvenim mrežama rekla da su njen sin i ona proveli dve nedelje u izolaciji, nakon što je test na koronavirus bio pozitivan.
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️
Pink je takođe izjavila da je srećna što je doktor uspeo da testira i njenog sina.
- Potpuna je lakrdija i neuspeh vlasti što testovi nisu pristupačniji, ova bolest je ozbiljna i stvarna, ljudi moraju da znaju da napada mlade i stare, zdrave i bolesne, bogate i siromašne. Zato testovi moraju da budu široko dostupni, kako bismo zaštitili našu decu, porodice, prijatelje i zajednicu - napisala je Pink.
Dodala je da je donirala milion dolara za borbu protiv koronavirusa - po 500.000 dolara za hitni fond Univerzitetske bolnice Temple i za krizni fond gradonačelnika grada Los Anđelesa.
Hvala svim našim zdravstvenim radnicima i svima u svetu koji se toliko trude da zaštite naše najmilije - napisala je pevačica.
Na sreću, pre samo nekoliko dana, Pink i njen sin su ponovo testirani i test je bio negativan.
Autor: N.V.