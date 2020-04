Mere zaštite od koronavirusa u Engleskoj: Plava laguna više nije plava?!

View this post on Instagram

To avoid visitors flocking to a former limestone quarry in Harpur Hill, the England police has dyed the stunning blue lagoon black! Last week, UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson banned residents from leaving their homes to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, people were still seen visiting the quarry, which is a popular tourist attraction. To avoid crowding, the Buxton police department shared in a Facebook post that they used water dye to make it look less appealing.