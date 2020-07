VAKCINA O KOJOJ BRUJI SVET! Sa Univerziteta u Oksfordu stigle ohrabrujuće vesti: Britanci naručili 100 MILIONA UZORAKA!

View this post on Instagram

A coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford appears safe and trains the immune system, early results show. Trials involving 1,077 people showed the injection led to them making antibodies and white blood cells that can fight coronavirus. The findings are hugely promising, but it is still too soon to know if this is enough to offer protection from the virus and larger trials are under way. The vaccine - called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 - is being developed at unprecedented speed. It is made from a genetically engineered virus that causes the common cold in chimpanzees. Prof Sarah Gilbert, form the University of Oxford, UK, says: "There is still much work to be done before we can confirm if our vaccine will help manage the COVID-19 pandemic, but these early results hold promise." #Covid19 #Vaccine #Coronavirus #science #Oxford #bbcnews