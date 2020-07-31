TUGA DO NEBA: Badi se borio kao lav, ali je KORONA BILA JAČA - Uginuo prvi pas koji je oboleo od Kovida-19 (FOTO)

Nakon nekoliko meseci bolesti, njegovi vlasnici i veterinar su odlučili da je najbolje da ga uspavaju.
Nemački ovčar, po imenu Badi, prvi pas u SAD kod kog je pitvrđen korona virus je uginuo.
Exclusive: Buddy, the first dog in the U.S. diagnosed with the coronavirus has died. His family shared their frustrations and heartbreak with @natashadaly @NatGeo https://t.co/g51I2XwuEl pic.twitter.com/AtMthkn9R7— Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) 29. јул 2020.
Nakon nekoliko meseci bolesti, njegovi vlasnici i veterinar su odlučili da je najbolje da ga uspavaju.
