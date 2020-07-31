AKTUELNO

Koronavirus

TUGA DO NEBA: Badi se borio kao lav, ali je KORONA BILA JAČA - Uginuo prvi pas koji je oboleo od Kovida-19 (FOTO)

Izvor: Pink.rs, Foto: Pixabay.com ||

Nakon nekoliko meseci bolesti, njegovi vlasnici i veterinar su odlučili da je najbolje da ga uspavaju.

Nemački ovčar, po imenu Badi, prvi pas u SAD kod kog je pitvrđen korona virus je uginuo.

#Pas

#koronavirus

#ovčar

