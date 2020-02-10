"ZAŠTO DA SE JA BUDIM, A MOJA ĐIĐI NE? LJUTA SAM!" Reči Vanese Brajant će vas rasplakati: Bože, volela bih da su ovde...

Slomljena od tuge za mužem Kobijem i ćerkom Đijanom, Vanesa Brajant svoju bol opisuje na društvenim mrežama.
Uz video snimak Kobija i male Điđi koji su sa još sedam osoba poginuli u helikopterskoj nesreći, Vanesa je napisala reči koje lome i najtvrđa srca.
"Nerado prepuštam svoja osećanja rečima. Moj mozak ne prihvata da Kobija i Đijane više nema. Ne mogu u isto vreme da shvatim da nema njih dvoje.
Dok pokušavam da "procesuiram" da nema Kobija, moje telo odbija da prihvati da mi se moja Điđi nikada neće vratiti. Sve je pogrešno. Zašto ja da se budim sledećeg jutra, a da moja devojčica nema tu mogućnost? Ljuta sam! Pred njom je bio život.
Onda shvatam da moram biti jaka za moje tri ćerke. Ljuta sam što nisam sa Kobijem i Điđi, ali i zahvalna što sam ovde sa Natalijom, Biankom i Kapri. Znam da je to normalno. To je deo procesa tugovanja.
Samo sam htela da podelim to kako se neko oseća kada doživi takav gubitak. Bože, volela bih da su ovde i ova noćna mora bi bila gotova. Molim se za sve žrtve ove strašne tragedije. Molim vas, nastavite da se molite za njih", napisala je Vanesa na Instagramu.
