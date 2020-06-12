SILOVAN SAM! NBA zvezda preko Instagrama objavila potresnu ispovest: AMERIKA I SVET U ŠOKU (VIDEO)

Košarkaš San Antonio Sparsa, Loni Voker, otkrio je da je kao dečak bio seksualno zlostavljan.
Talentovani 21-godišnji košarkaš bio je prepoznatljiv po svojoj neobičnoj frizuri, a sada je rešio da otkrije šta ona zapravo predstavlja. On je na svom Instagram profilu ostavio post od kog će vam zastati knedla u grlu.
"Pravi razlog zašto sam počeo da nosim takvu frizuru jeste zato što sam hteo da se skrijem zbog onoga što mi se događalo u petom razredu. Bio sam seksualno zlostavljan, silovan... Čak sam se i navikao na tako nešto jer u tom dobu ne znaš šta je šta. Verovao sam da je moja kosa ono što mogu da kontrolišem, da to bude nešto samo moje. Ta frizura mi je donela neophodno samopouzdanje", rekao je Voker.
The real truth as to why i started doing this early 5th grade, it was a cloaking device for me. During the summer of my 5th grade year I was around more family. Some that names will be left alone I was around more. I was sexually harassed, raped, abused, I even got accustomed to it because being at that age you don’t know what is what. I was a gullible curious kid that didn’t know what the real world was. I had a mindset that my hair was something that I can control. My hair was what I can make and create and be mine. And it gave my confidence. As of recently I wasn’t at my best. Previous History popping up in my head and it sucked mentally “demons”..... because of this virus, I began to truly look at myself in the mirror and see who I truly was even behind closed doors. Long story short I have found peace and internal happiness through this journey god willingly. I forgave everyone even the people that don’t deserve it why? Because it’s dead weight. Time doesn’t wait on anyone so why should I waste my time on it ? Me cutting my hair was more than a cut. My hair was a mask of me hiding the insecurity’s that I felt the world wasn’t ready for. But now better then ever. Out with old. In with the new. I have shed my skin mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Life will always be hard. Gotta play with the cards your dealt with and try and make a winning hand. And if you lose. It’s never a lost. It’s a lesson 🙏🏾. I’m gonna be off this for awhile still growing through this. Just know I love each and everyone one of y’all. Peace love and happiness 💕🙏🏾
Voker je odlučio da ošiša svoje prepoznatljive dredove i na taj način ostavi prošlost iza sebe.
"Opraštam svima, čak i onima koji to ne zaslužuju. To je veliki teret. Zato to želim da učinim. Ne želim da trošim svoje vreme na teret. Šišanje moje kose je više od običnog friziranja. Moja kosa je bila maska kojom sam sakrivao nesigurnost za koju sam mislio da svet nije spreman. Ali, sada je to bolje nego ikada. Izbacio sam sve te stare stvari. Ubacio u život nove. Izmenio sam svoje biće i psihički, i emotivno, i fizički i duhovno. Život je težak, a vi morate da igrate s kartama koje ste dobili i da pokušate da pobedite. Ako izgubite, nije to poraz, to je lekcija ", dodao je mladi košarkaš.
Bek iz Pensilvanije izabran je kao 18. pik na draftu 2018. od strane Sparsa. Ove sezone prosečno beleži 5,6 poena i 2,2 skoka.
