AMERIČKI NOVINAR IZJAVOM O JOKIĆU LJUDE DOVEO DO SUZA: Hoda po terenu kao da ima stomačnih problema, a tera protivnike da menjaju profesiju!

Ekipa Denver Nagetsa odigrala je tri meča i izgubila od Los Anđeles Klipersa, Golden Stejt Voriorsa i Minesota Timbervulvsa.

cannot tell u how much i missed Jokic waddling up the floor like he just had a dangerously wet fart, inevitably dribbling circles around the other team’s best defender and tomahawking something hilarious over his head which makes them consider changing professions.