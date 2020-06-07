AKTUELNO

Lepota i Moda

Pandemija koronavirusa donela i nove modne trendove: Nije samo do dizajna maske, obratite pažnju na ove detalje (FOTO)

Izvor: Alo.rs, Foto: Unsplash.com ||

Situacija sa pandemijom ostaje do daljnjeg neizvesna

Epidemiolozi i ostala zdravstvena struka upozorava da bi epidemija virusa korone mogla da potraje. I samo što smo počeli da se vraćamo normalnom životu, virus se razbuktao, te su sprovedene nove mere kako bismo iz svega ovoga izašli sa što manje obolelih.

Dizajn zaštitnih maski je prevazišao svaka očekivanja kreativnosti, ali pored toga, izgleda da je "korona moda" dostigla drugi nivo. Sada se vodi računa da se maske uklapaju s bojom i dezenom garderobe.

I ne samo to, pojavio se u prodaji i nakit koji će obeležiti ovu, ne tako lepu, epohu koju će svi pamtiti.

 Maske nisu samo zaštita, one su već odavno postale trend.

 I važno ih je uklapati u skladu sa ostalim odevnim predmetima.

 Takođe, i poslovni dres kod treba biti u znaku kovida-19.

 Ukoliko stajete na ludi kamen, rešenje za poštovanje mera u glamuroznom izdanju postoji.

 I ne samo to, masku je poželjno prilagoditi i mejkapu.

