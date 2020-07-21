Boho stil je ponovo u trendu: Ovo su najlepše letnje frizure!

Ovo leto je u duhu boho stila
Leto je idealno vreme za eksperimetisanje sa kosom. S obzirom da su temperature visoke, najbolje i najpraktičnije rešenje je vezati kosu, a mi smo pronašli savršene frizure koje možete isprobati ovih dana. Boho stil je trenutno vrlo aktuelan, kako u oblačenju, tako i kada su frizure u pitanju. Ovako stilizovana kosa dobro stoji svima, izgleda neobavezno, a ujedno i vrlo ženstveno.
Mogu se nositi tokom dana, ali će se odlično uklopiti i uz elegantniji stajling. Uz malo veštine i mašte, kreiraćete frizure koje sigurno neće proći neopaženo.
werbung/ad. . Home sweet home 🌾. The last days we shopped some more boho interior for our Finca🌾 . My highlight is this swinging boho chair #hammockchair on our terrace. Are you also into interior decoration? Team classic, shabby chic? I’m all into the Boho -Bali- Ibiza Vibes🌾. . Enjoy your Tuesday evening my fluffy Foxy’s 🦊. . . Dress Smoke in blue 👗by @lauriejoeparis / new collection . . . . . #boholiving #hammocklife #laurieandjoe #boholuxe #bohoinspo #bohostyle #bohochicstyle #boholook #bohemiandecor #bohemianhome #braidedhairstyles #cozytime #moodoftheday #boholife #longhairstyles #langehaare #showmeyourboho #bohemianlife #bohoismyjam #bohohome #bohovibes #finca #mallorcaisland #braidedhairstyles #bohohair #ibizastyle
FISHTAILING are way through Tuesday with this babe @taylor_lamb_hair @taylor_lamb_hair . Great to have you back on our feed beautiful! 🙌🏼 . #beyondtheponytail #fishtail #taylorlambhair . . . #fashion #hairstylist #braidgoals #slay #hairstylists #hair #picoftheday #hotd #bohohair #bohobride #extension #hairextensions #instagood #ponytail #tiktok #pinteresthair #blogger #lifestyle #hairstylist #slay #stylistssupportingstylists .