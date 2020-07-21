AKTUELNO

Boho stil je ponovo u trendu: Ovo su najlepše letnje frizure!

Ovo leto je u duhu boho stila

Leto je idealno vreme za eksperimetisanje sa kosom. S obzirom da su temperature visoke, najbolje i najpraktičnije rešenje je vezati kosu, a mi smo pronašli savršene frizure koje možete isprobati ovih dana. Boho stil je trenutno vrlo aktuelan, kako u oblačenju, tako i kada su frizure u pitanju. Ovako stilizovana kosa dobro stoji svima, izgleda neobavezno, a ujedno i vrlo ženstveno. 

Mogu se nositi tokom dana, ali će se odlično uklopiti i uz elegantniji stajling. Uz malo veštine i mašte, kreiraćete frizure koje sigurno neće proći neopaženo.

Home sweet home 🌾. The last days we shopped some more boho interior for our Finca🌾 . My highlight is this swinging boho chair #hammockchair on our terrace. Are you also into interior decoration? Team classic, shabby chic? I'm all into the Boho -Bali- Ibiza Vibes🌾. . Enjoy your Tuesday evening my fluffy Foxy's 🦊. . . Dress Smoke in blue 👗by @lauriejoeparis / new collection

