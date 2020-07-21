Boho stil je ponovo u trendu: Ovo su najlepše letnje frizure!

View this post on Instagram

werbung/ad. . Home sweet home 🌾. The last days we shopped some more boho interior for our Finca🌾 . My highlight is this swinging boho chair #hammockchair on our terrace. Are you also into interior decoration? Team classic, shabby chic? I’m all into the Boho -Bali- Ibiza Vibes🌾. . Enjoy your Tuesday evening my fluffy Foxy’s 🦊. . . Dress Smoke in blue 👗by @lauriejoeparis / new collection . . . . . #boholiving #hammocklife #laurieandjoe #boholuxe #bohoinspo #bohostyle #bohochicstyle #boholook #bohemiandecor #bohemianhome #braidedhairstyles #cozytime #moodoftheday #boholife #longhairstyles #langehaare #showmeyourboho #bohemianlife #bohoismyjam #bohohome #bohovibes #finca #mallorcaisland #braidedhairstyles #bohohair #ibizastyle