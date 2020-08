Stigao je novi BJUTI TREND! Reč je o "đavoljim" usnama! Da li vam se sviđaju?

View this post on Instagram

These wavy lipped ladies are sporting a new trend called ‘devil lips’ or ‘octopus lips’. The procedure is said to involve inserting filler in the outer lip to create a wave effect across both the lips. Since the trend first took off, others have followed suit, creating their own versions of ‘devil lips’ with make-up or by using Photoshop. What are your thoughts? Will we be seeing more of this #liptrend in 2020? Not a ‘Subtle’ look 💉 #lipfillers #liptrends #devillips #octopuslips