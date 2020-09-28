Ovo je nezaobilazan jesenji modni detalj: Svakom stajlingu daje dozu ženstvenosti i glamura! (FOTO)

Rese su ponovo in.
Ove jeseni modnom scenom će dominirati komadi ukrašeni resama, a verujemo da na ovaj trend ni jedna dama neće ostati ravnodušna. Rese svakom stajlingu daju dozu ženstvenosti i kreaciju čine zanimljivijom i razigranijom.
Debele i tanke, retke, guste, dugačke, rese u svim oblicima su omiljeni ukras u većini dizajnerskih kolekcija.
Ove sezone viđaćemo kapute, jakne, suknje, ali i farmerke ukraše ovim zanimljivim detaljem.
Watching the trees change color 🍁 outfit is 20% off from @vicidolls with code SAMANTHA20 #vicidolls #vicicollab
Biće moderne i torbe sa resama, ali i nakit.
Gde god se okrenete, primetićete neki komad ukrašen ovim boho detaljem.
Autumn in Forte...👩🏻🎨💖🍂 #fortedeimarmi #fortedeimarmistyle #fortedeimarmi❤️ #ilovefortedeimarmi #streetstylelook #streetstilllife #whitecoordinate #whitecoord #blackandwhitelook #fringe #fringebag #pradastore #pradastorefortedeimarmi
