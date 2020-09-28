AKTUELNO

Lepota i Moda

Ovo je nezaobilazan jesenji modni detalj: Svakom stajlingu daje dozu ženstvenosti i glamura! (FOTO)

Foto: Unsplash.com

Rese su ponovo in.

Ove jeseni modnom scenom će dominirati komadi ukrašeni resama, a verujemo da na ovaj trend ni jedna dama neće ostati ravnodušna. Rese svakom stajlingu daju dozu ženstvenosti i kreaciju čine zanimljivijom i razigranijom.

Debele i tanke, retke, guste, dugačke, rese u svim oblicima su omiljeni ukras u većini dizajnerskih kolekcija.

Ove sezone viđaćemo kapute, jakne, suknje, ali i farmerke ukraše ovim zanimljivim detaljem.

Biće moderne i torbe sa resama, ali i nakit.

Gde god se okrenete, primetićete neki komad ukrašen ovim boho detaljem.

#moda

#rese

