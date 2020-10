Idealne za žene sa tankom kosom: Zahvaljujući ovim frizurama kosa će izgledati duplo gušće i bujnije!

View this post on Instagram

This guest came in for the first time 7 weeks ago terrified to cut anything! Now is back to go bolder!! Layered her up to get this perfection🥰 . . . #longhair #layeredhaircut #layeredhair #longhaircut #longlayers #blowout #blowdrystyle #bounceyblowout #redhair #naturalcolor #redhair #copperhair #longhairstyles #haircutting #haircuts #bergencountysalon #bergencounty #ridgewoodnj #hohokusnj #allendalenj #craftandtheoryhair #craftandtheory #beyou