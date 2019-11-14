U njima noge izgledaju vitko - Najpoželjniji model farmerki izgleda ovako! (FOTO)

Ovaj model će obožavati sve žene
Pronaći savršen kroj farmerki pravi je izazov. Potraga za modelom koji dobro pristaje, sakriva sve mane, a ističe ono najlepše na telu može da potraje. Međutim, pronašli smo jedan upravo takav. Osim što savršeno stoji, ovaj model će biti vodeći trend u sezoni proleće leto.
Zvoncare su prošle godine zavladale modnom scenom, a ove nastavljaju svoju dominaciju, ali sa malim izmenama. Modni dizajeneri kažu da će malo širi modeli sa visokim strukom biti kroj koji će žene obožavati.
U ovim farmerkama ćete se osećati prijatno, a ujedno i izgledati fenomenalno. Zbog visokog struka noge će izgledati vitkije i duže, što ih čini savršenim izborom za bilo koju građu tela.