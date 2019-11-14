U njima noge izgledaju vitko - Najpoželjniji model farmerki izgleda ovako! (FOTO)

View this post on Instagram

READ ‼️ I wanna say something very important, hope you make it to the end ~ i know i haven’t posted for ages and i really miss posting regularly but i was going through some personal stuff and now i am back but was also scared to post for a reason and that is how my style been changing lately and was worried that the people who follow me for my “alternative” style wont like how i dress at the moment, im tired of sticking with only one style because that is not really who i am. I dont have one type of style that identifies who i am, i like wearing colors too and not just black so i hope you accept who i am right now and the way i dress, my style changes with my mood so i hope you like what i bring to you 💕 i just wanna be myself on here from now on and not just post something because u will like it and i dont. thank u for reading and lemme know what u think of this fit 🌼🌼🌼