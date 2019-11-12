AKTUELNO

Ponuda koja se ne odbija - Farska ostrva nude OVU FANTASTIČNU NOVOST!

Zvuči neverovatno!

Lokalne vlasti su organizvale projekat u kojem nude bespalatan smeštaj, hranu i svečanu večeru sa meštanima, a na vama je samo da platite avionsku kartu.

Projekat je napravljen u cilju da se oplemene turističke lokacije, a da bi to postigli potrebni su im volonteri koji će u zamenu dobiti besplatan boravak na Farskim ostrvima.

Radovi su predviđeni za 16. i 17. april 2020. godine, tako da biste tamo trebali da budete pre 15. Vasti traže nekoliko stotina volontera koji će da poprave razne turističke rute, kao i rade na planinarskim područjima.

