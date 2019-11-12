Ponuda koja se ne odbija - Farska ostrva nude OVU FANTASTIČNU NOVOST!

Zvuči neverovatno!
Lokalne vlasti su organizvale projekat u kojem nude bespalatan smeštaj, hranu i svečanu večeru sa meštanima, a na vama je samo da platite avionsku kartu.
Projekat je napravljen u cilju da se oplemene turističke lokacije, a da bi to postigli potrebni su im volonteri koji će u zamenu dobiti besplatan boravak na Farskim ostrvima.
Attention, nature lovers. The Faroe Islands are 'closing for maintenance' in 2020. And they need volunteers... The Faroes will close to the public for three days next year, in a bid to preserve its fragile ecosystem and protect itself from the effects of overtourism. Applications to be one of the 100 volunteers opened at 3pm today. On your marks, get set.. (tag a friend who would fancy this)
Radovi su predviđeni za 16. i 17. april 2020. godine, tako da biste tamo trebali da budete pre 15. Vasti traže nekoliko stotina volontera koji će da poprave razne turističke rute, kao i rade na planinarskim područjima.