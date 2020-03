RAJ ZA OČI I DUŠU! Ovo je najlepši prirodni bazen na svetu (FOTO)

View this post on Instagram

Have you the heart to climb down this staircase? The view is breathtaking beyond belief, but that first peek gives a sudden dizzy spell, right? To Sua Ocean Trench in Upolu, Samoa, is one of the world’s most amazing natural swimming pools, and it includes a lava tube cave which connects it to another pool just like it. Definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience! 🏙 Upolu Island / Samoa 🇼🇸 📸 @haakeaulana