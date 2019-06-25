Genijalni trik koji lako uklanja neugodne mirise iz cipela (FOTO)

Ništa nije lepše od kupovine novih sportskih patika. Ali, nakon nekoliko nedelja korišćenja možete primetiti da emituju veoma neprijatne mirise.
Ako ste ih već nekoliko puta oprali u mašini za pranje veša, pa čak i kupili specijalni dezodorans za cipele i ništa ne pomaže, probajte genijalni trik koji je nedavno jedna blogerka otkrila na svom Instagramu.
Linzi (Queen of Clean) objavila je fotografiju patika sa vrećicama za čaj i napisala ispod: "Stavite vrećice čaja u patike i one će ukloniti neugodne mirise uzrokovane toplinom i bakterijama. Ostavite ih preko noći u patikama, a patike stavite na neko toplo i suvo mesto. Što su duže kesice unutra, to bolje."
"Čajne vrećice su vrlo upijajuće i savršeno isisavaju vlagu i mirise."
✨Cleaning Tip Tuesday✨ . An oldie but a goodie today especially as the weather is heating up and there is nothing worse than smelly shoes . Pop a few unused tea bags inside your smelly shoes to fight off bad odours that are caused by heat and bacteria . Leave to sit over night in a warm dry place. The longer you leave the better . Any tea bags will work even the minty herbal ones. Tea bags are super absorbent and will suck the moisturiser and smell right out . To save waste make sure you reuse the ones from your shoes for other household tasks. Tea bags actually have lots of uses from cleaning marks of windows and mirrors to fertilising your plants . . . . #cleaningtiptuesday #smellyshoes #cleaningtip #clean #cleaning #advice #motivation #queenofclean #bacteria #freshfeet #trainners #nike #teabags #trick #homehack #familylife #mumsproblems
Isprobajte ovaj trik!