Genijalni trik koji lako uklanja neugodne mirise iz cipela (FOTO)

✨Cleaning Tip Tuesday✨ . An oldie but a goodie today especially as the weather is heating up and there is nothing worse than smelly shoes . Pop a few unused tea bags inside your smelly shoes to fight off bad odours that are caused by heat and bacteria . Leave to sit over night in a warm dry place. The longer you leave the better . Any tea bags will work even the minty herbal ones. Tea bags are super absorbent and will suck the moisturiser and smell right out . To save waste make sure you reuse the ones from your shoes for other household tasks. Tea bags actually have lots of uses from cleaning marks of windows and mirrors to fertilising your plants .