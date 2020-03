Hale Beri NIKAD IZAZOVNIJA! Obradovala pratilace na Instagramu provokativnom fotografijom sa TOP MODNIM DETALJEM!

View this post on Instagram

Well damn… 6 million followers!! Y’all are truly the most inspiring supportive and positive people I could have ever asked for. Feeling all the love while rolling around the house and practicing that #SocialDistancing life... pj’s all day woo hoo!! Shout out to those of us going a little stir crazy and to the parents who just got a lot more on their plate! Joking aside, these are serious times - my heart is with those that are sick and those whose income has been affected - I can only pray that things pick up as quickly as they can. Hoping everyone stays clean, safe and correctly informed! LOVE you guys.