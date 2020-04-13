AKTUELNO

Lifestyle

Selena Gomez skoro neprepoznatljiva: Na naslovnoj strani magazina nadmašila samu sebe (FOTO)

Izvor: b92.net, Foto: Tanjug/Vianney Le Caer ||

Pevačica i glumica Selena Gomez našla se na naslovnoj strani časopisa Intervju (Interview) i izgleda totalno drugačije od onog na šta smo navikli.

Ona krasi još nekoliko strana ovog izdanja, a i sama je na svom Instagramu napisala koliko je uzbuđena zbog ovih fotografija.

Selena je u intervjuu s komičarkom Ejmi Šumer "otvorila dušu" i otkrila mnoge probleme s kojima se bori, ali ipak najveću pažnju su privukle njene fotografije.

Na njima Selena pozira u oskudnim kombinacijama koje otkrivaju njenu besprekornu figuru, a do izražaja dolazi i šljašteća šminka i otkačena frizura, pletenice i razbarušena "mokra" kosa.

Ovo je naišlo na veliko odobravanje fanova, jer je skupila skoro šest miliona lajkova, a njeni pratitelji su joj poručili da nikad nije izgledala vatrenije i seksepilnije.

