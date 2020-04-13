Selena Gomez skoro neprepoznatljiva: Na naslovnoj strani magazina nadmašila samu sebe (FOTO)

Pevačica i glumica Selena Gomez našla se na naslovnoj strani časopisa Intervju (Interview) i izgleda totalno drugačije od onog na šta smo navikli.
Ona krasi još nekoliko strana ovog izdanja, a i sama je na svom Instagramu napisala koliko je uzbuđena zbog ovih fotografija.
Selena je u intervjuu s komičarkom Ejmi Šumer "otvorila dušu" i otkrila mnoge probleme s kojima se bori, ali ipak najveću pažnju su privukle njene fotografije.
Na njima Selena pozira u oskudnim kombinacijama koje otkrivaju njenu besprekornu figuru, a do izražaja dolazi i šljašteća šminka i otkačena frizura, pletenice i razbarušena "mokra" kosa.
“It’s kind of the best song in the world. It actually releases a lot of aggression when you’re singing it.” In our Spring Issue, @selenagomez tells @amyschumer why sometimes the best therapy is thrashing around to @bigsean’s “I Don’t Fuck With You.” Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @elirusselllinnetz and styled by @melzy917.
Ovo je naišlo na veliko odobravanje fanova, jer je skupila skoro šest miliona lajkova, a njeni pratitelji su joj poručili da nikad nije izgledala vatrenije i seksepilnije.
At just 27, @selenagomez is a global pop star, a tabloid fixture, a documentary and TV producer—and a philanthropist who has shifted her attention to coronavirus relief efforts. Following a well-documented struggle with mental and physical health, she has returned stronger than ever with the cathartic and confessional “Rare,” her third number-one album, and as she tells her friend @amyschumer in our new Spring Issue, she is done letting people control her narrative. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @elirusselllinnetz and styled by @melzy917.