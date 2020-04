KADA SE SUDBINA UMEŠA! Ljubavna priča ovog para će vas dirnuti pravo u srce! (FOTO)

View this post on Instagram

This picture has so much meaning behind it, we were strangers, I decided we needed a picture, less an a hour later we were in a mass shooting. I'm so blessed that Austin walked into my life when he did. _________ October 1st 2017. Woke up, got ready and then headed to the last day of Route 91 festival. I went by myself while my friends went shopping for a bit. Austin who I had met the previous night met up with me. We tried to go as close to the stage as we could for Jason Aldean. . The rest is a blur. Bullets we're flying and we were all trying to get out of there alive. I'm so thankful that Austin never left my side that night. He's my hero. He kept me calm, took my hand and told me we were running to safety while bullets raining down. . He's from California and me Canada. Little did I know this was just the beginning of our story! 2 years later, lots of traveling we are engaged, I'm moving to California and we are planning a wedding.