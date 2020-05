Pica iz tiganja: Recept koji je zaludeo svet, a pravi se za čas!

View this post on Instagram

Inspired by @cakewalkr's gorgeous pie a week or so ago, I put @kingarthurflour's 2020 Recipe of the Year on my to-do list. This Crispy Cheesy Pan Pizza plus pepperoni is super easy, it just takes a little advance planning to let the dough cold ferment in the fridge. (Do it tonight and you can be eating this by game time tmrw). . I usually think of pan pizzas being kind of a gut bomb, but this dough is wonderfully light. I grew up on pan pizza from Numero Uno in LA, and this kind of reminds me of that (but better!!). . If you're a home pizza maker, put this one on your list for sure.