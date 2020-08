Svet nam se ruši pred očima - OVIH 10 prirodnih čuda više ne postoje (FOTO)

View this post on Instagram

Kaimū in the Puna district had been a black sound beach and small town adjacent to Kalapana. Both the beach and both towns are now under 50 feet of this lava rock as a result of Pele’s/Kilauea’s eruption in 1990. This is now called New Beach and since 1990, locals have planted coconut trees to restore the lost trees. #kaimu #kaimubeach #kaimūbeach #kilauea #kalapana #bigisland #bigislandhawaii #hawaii #hawaiistagram #volcanicbeach #pacificocean