Jedinstveni hotel u svetu - Ovde doslovno možete spavati sa lavovima u "istoj" sobi (FOTO)

View this post on Instagram

Lion Lodge, what a dream that place is... We could (did) sit and watch the lions and their babies play and sleep all day. It was unreal, to think this was nearly a year ago doesn’t seem true 🤎 #minimoon #newlyweds #justmarried #lionlodge #portlympne #zoo #aspinalfoundation #lions #lioncubs #getaway #perfectplace #milliondollarview #whataview #onceinalifetime #dreamcometrue